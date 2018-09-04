Surrey resident who fought tree removal in Hawthorne Park now running for council

Steve Pettigrew led the fight against the removal of trees from Surrey’s Hawthorne Park to make way for a new road and now he’s running for council.

Pettigrew will be part of mayoral candidate Doug McCallum’s “Safe Surrey Coalition.”

“What I’m trying to do is listen to the people and get an idea of what they want and what their needs are,” he said.

“Over the last year I’ve had no many instances of people coming up to me and asking for help and what I see of how people are being mistreated and not being listened to.”

Pettigrew said he wants to see LRT scrapped in favour of SkyTrain along the Fraser Highway to Langley.

He’ll also work to rid Surrey of the RCMP and start a new, municipal police force that he said will be better able to deal with local issues.