Protesters chaining themselves to trees as crews try to clear Surrey’s Hawthorne Park

Tree removal in Surrey’s Hawthorne Park to make way for a new road connecting the Guildford area with Surrey Central has been forced to stop.

Wednesday morning at least two protesters decided to cross the fence line and enter the woods, blocking equipment, then chaining themselves to trees.

Protester Trevor Cox said he’s prepared to be arrested, and won’t resist.

“Well it’s ruthless destruction, un-democratically, I believe, where if it was a fair amount of time for us to collect the signatures and I probably would still be upset about it,” said Cox.

Equipment was removed after RCMP entered the woods to survey the situation.

Workers say it’s a dangerous situation because when the protesters entered the park they came very close to the equipment that was removing a tree.

The City of Surrey is meeting to discuss a possible court injunction.

If granted, the RCMP would have the authority to remove protesters from the park.

