Surrey council approves controversial road through Hawthorne Park

A controversial new road that would cut through Surrey’s Hawthorne Park looks like it will be going ahead.

Surrey city council voted to approve the proposed 105 Avenue Connector on Monday at a raucous meeting packed by project opponents.

The unanimous vote by council means crews now have the green light to proceed with construction on the three kilometre road that will link Guildford with Surrey City Centre.

The city says the road is needed to alleviate congestion once work gets underway in 2018 for a new light rail transit (LRT) project.

The vote was met by jeers from opponents in the council chambers, and chants of “No road!”

Councillors walked out of the chamber in response.

The new road will cut through Hawthorne Park, some front yards and the grounds of Hjorth Road Elementary School.

Opponents have argued that the construction will irreversibly damage the park, which has been designated as ecologically sensitive.

However, the city will be adding five acres to the park and planting 500 replacement trees and will relocate Hjorth Elementary’s school yard.

Back in September, project opponents launched a petition campaign to block the road, but only managed to collect about one third of the 30,000 signatures needed to derail it.