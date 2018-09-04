Surrey transit announcement: mayor to be joined by Justin Trudeau, John Horgan, Gregor Robertson

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will spend Tuesday in Surrey to talk transit and crime and will wrap up the evening with a fundraiser.

Trudeau will join the premier and the mayors of Surrey and Vancouver to make an announcement centered on light rail transit.

Then it’s off to a roundtable discussion on gangs and gun control with the ministers of national defence, border security and organized crime reduction.

Ex-RCMP officer and Surrey council candidate Jack Hundial said he’d like to see some comprehensive actions from the government to address the issue of not only guns but — more importantly — gangs.

“The issue of gangs has been paramount throughout the Lower Mainland, certainly guns back east, no doubt about it, but I think we need to do a fair assessment of targeting the right group of individuals that are committing these crimes.”

“Certainly from the federal perspective, I think it is a step in the right direction,” he said.

“Currently there’s no legislation that allows for police to without a warrant or some justifiable cause to enter into people’s private residences so I think we have to tread carefully on that but if that is what the public wishes then I think it’s a step in the right direction for Trudeau to step forward and say we have to re-evaluate this.”

The Liberal Party will hold a fundraising dinner in the Newton area in the evening; tickets start at $95 and go up to $1,500.

A release said media coverage is being “facilitated” for the event and the names, cities and provinces of those in attendance will be online within 45 days.