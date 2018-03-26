Surrey MLA criticizes city council for not doing a good job ‘selling’ LRT project

A Surrey MLA is accusing Surrey council of not doing a good job “selling” the proposed Light Rail Transit (LRT) system to the community.

Surrey-Guildford MLA Garry Begg says he’s heard from his constituents who have shared some of their concerns.

“I think if the message isn’t resounding, as it appears it is not,” Begg said. “It would be incumbent upon those people who have picked this system to do their best to ensure all of the facts and issues are out there so people can make a more informed decision.”

READ MORE: Community activist calls for referendum on Surrey LRT

He said the city should make sure the public is also aware of the advantages LRT could bring to the area.

“Policy should be reflective of citizens’ concerns and when citizens indicate they have some concerns, the city should be out there providing the information that is required,” Begg said.

WATCH: Global News coverage of Surrey LRT

The LRT is expected to span 27 kilometres and be constructed in two phases. Phase one is a Surrey-Newton-Guildford LRT that will be linked to the current Expo Line SkyTrain stations. The second phase is expected to connect the King George Station to 56 Avenue and 203 Street in Langley.

In early 2016, the City of Surrey altered the cost of the project from $2.14 billion to $2.6 billion.

READ MORE: Broadway subway, Surrey LRT will be pricier than planned. But how much?

The federal government has committed up to 40 per cent funding for the project, while the province has indicated it will match that same amount of support.