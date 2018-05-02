First peek at what Surrey’s LRT vehicle might look like unveiled for public

The Surrey Light Rail Transit (LRT) system is still many years away from becoming a reality but on Wednesday the city gave residents a peek at what they might expect.

“LRT is a societal equalizer and provides access for all residents,” said Tom Gill, councillor and the chair of the Transportation Committee for the City of Surrey. “LRT will revitalize and provide economic stimulation.”

Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner said the city is now on the cusp of making LRT a reality in Surrey.

“The light rail vehicle that you see here will allow our residents the opportunity to see first-hand the urban style, low floor technology that will run on the Surrey Newton-Gilford line.”

However, what was presented to the public on Wednesday is not the actual vehicle that will run on the Surrey streets. It is a demonstration vehicle only.

“It has passed through the Panama Canal to get here to show our residents,” said Hepner.

It will be on display for the next nine weeks in Newton City Centre in Gilford and other public events so the public can have a look.

“When it’s up and running, Surrey will truly have arrived at a historic milestone,” added Hepner. “Not only will the system bring much-needed mass transit to Surrey, but it will be a key component of a cleaner, less congested, more efficient and prosperous city.”

More than 400 cities worldwide currently use LRT systems.

The LRT is expected to span 27 kilometres and be constructed in two phases. The first phase is a Surrey-Newton-Guilford LRT that will be linked to current Expo Line stations, and the second phase will connect the King George Station to 56 Avenue and 203 Street in Langley.

The trains will have a driver.

Translink hopes to begin construction on phase 1 in 2020 with the line carrying its first passengers in 2024.

In early 2016, the City of Surrey altered the cost of the project from $2.14 billion to $2.6 billion.

A small group of protesters also showed up at Wednesday’s event.

They would like to see a SkyTrain system put in place, not an LRT system.

“We think SkyTrain delivers more bang for buck,” said one protester. “We just don’t think it’s what Surrey residents expect at a high cost.”