Anti-violence activist and ‘Halifax Dancing Cop,’ host dance party, collect school supplies

Dozens of kids and their families participated in a dance party on Monday that was hosted by a well-known anti-violence activist and the ‘Halifax Dancing Cop.’

“When I get an idea, I just go with it,” Quentrel Provo said, shortly before the event in Grand Parade in front of Halifax City Hall got started.

He said he saw the video of Halifax Regional Police Const. Jordan Sheppard dancing in uniform and wondered how he could help better connect police with other community members, so he contacted the officer.

“He’s someone that the kids look up to, so to have a message like that from him, it really touched my heart,” said Sheppard.

He agreed to Provo’s idea, and the event was set up.

The approximately 45-minute party didn’t include any kind of competitive component, said Provo: “Just dance.”

“I want to make it where they know that police officers are human when they take off the uniform, they’re still just like me and you,” he said. “They’re just doing their job.”

The dancing began at about 1:15 p.m. The list of songs included “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” by the Backstreet Boys, Los Del Rio’s “La Macarena,” and, as is de rigueur for an event including Sheppard, Silentó’s “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae).”

“I hope that it builds relationships between the police and the community,” Sheppard said.

Paula Nippard danced with her granddaughter at the event.

She said she liked to see different children from different communities getting to have fun together.

“I think a lot of people have a bad image or whatever of police officers, and they’re not bad people,” Nippard said.

People were encouraged to bring donations of school supplies to the event.

“That was one of the elements we really wanted to touch on. Not just come out and dance and have fun, but also give back to the community and help families out,” said Provo, who is also an aspiring politician.

The supplies will be given to schools and people who’ve already communicated to him that they need them, he said.

The two hosts said they’re planning for an encore next year.