PNE officials hoping for a big, final day for 2018 fair

The PNE is hoping for a big turnout on Labour Day, the final day, to make up for lower attendance earlier in the fair because of smoke from the wildfires.

READ MORE: Thrills and spills: Global BC anchors vs. a footlong hot dog and a PNE ride

Spokesperson Laura Ballance tells Global News with the clearer weather, attendance is expected to be up.

“I always say to people our core demographic is two to 92,” she said. “But we have a large chunk of our demographic that is seniors and a lot of young families so we saw some effect of the smoke, particularly in those two demographics.”

She adds attendance this holiday weekend has been strong.

“It’s been great. We’ve seen strong crowds this weekend and we anticipate that we’ll be right in that range of where we budget.”

Ballance is hoping overall attendance reaches somewhere between 700,000 and 750,000 people for 2018.