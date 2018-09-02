10-year-old girl badly injured after fall at Richmond Extreme Air Park

There are new calls to regulate trampoline parks and improve safety precautions, after a young girl fell and seriously hurt herself on a rock climbing wall.

The incident happened Wednesday, at the same Extreme Air Park where a man died in January.

Ten-year-old Chase was taking part in a summer church outing to the leisure centre’s Richmond location when she fell.

The accident left her needing surgery to install two pins for a broken left leg, along with a broken left elbow, a broken right wrist and three fractures to her face.

Her uncle, Jason Meroniuk, describes what he was told about the incident.

“The kids were putting on the harnesses and attaching themselves. They were guiding it in the beginning, but it sounds like they were not being supervised. They were allowed to clip themselves in and climb up the rock wall,” he said.

Meroniuk said about half an hour into their day, Chase and her best friend were about 15 feet up one one of the climbing walls when something went wrong.

“She went to release, to rappel back down and either something broke, or it wasn’t clipped in properly and she fell to the floor and was hurt,” he said.

“[She] fell on to the bare floor. There was no cushions, nothing to pad her fall.”

One of the church supervisors was a nurse who rushed to help.

The 10-year-old was taken to B.C. Children’s hospital, where she remains. It’s unclear when she will be released.

“She’s going to be a wheelchair the next two, three months because it’s such a bad break,” said Meroniuk.

Extreme Air Park has yet to respond to Global News’ request for comment.

The company does have a sign on the door outlining safety procedures and low rate of incidents.

It’s not the first incident resulting in injury at Extreme Air Park locations.

Jay Greenwood, a 46-year-old Victoria man, died at the Richmond location, going into cardiac arrest after jumping into the foam pit. His family is now suing.

Last month, a three-year-old boy fell through the springs of a trampoline. The company says the child was playing with the Velcro.

And just last week, a four-year-old broke her leg and fractured her ankle at the Extreme Air Park in New Westminster.

In that case, the company released a video which it says shows the girl’s father to be double-jumping, which is against the park’s rules.

“I think it’s important that other kids and other parents know that these accidents are happening. That they don’t go in with the illusion that, ‘Oh, you know, I can sign a waiver, my kid is going to be fine,'” said Meroniuk.

Meroniuk isn’t alone in expressing concern. Some doctors have also raised questions about the safety of the facilities.

After Greenwood’s death earlier this year, Vancouver Coastal Health medical health officer Dr. Emily Newhouse said the parks were increasingly on doctors’ radar.

“We’ve seen reports from our colleagues, both in our health authority, also around the province, that they’re seeing a significant number of injuries come out of trampoline parks,” she said.

Chase’s family is calling for the industry to be regulated, saying more needs to be done to ensure clients’ safety.