January 24, 2018

46-year-old Victoria dad dies at Richmond trampoline park

A man died at a Richmond leisure facility on Saturday.

RCMP have confirmed a tragic death that occurred at a Richmond leisure facility over the weekend.

Mounties said a 46-year-old Victoria man died after allegedly performing “a series of acrobatic manoeuvres” at the privately-run “Extreme Air” trampoline park in the 14000-block of Triangle Road on Saturday night.

The man fell, suffered a serious injury then went into cardiac arrest.

Police said the man has now died.

He was at the park with his two children.

RCMP said they are investigating.

