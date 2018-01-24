46-year-old Victoria dad dies at Richmond trampoline park
RCMP have confirmed a tragic death that occurred at a Richmond leisure facility over the weekend.
Mounties said a 46-year-old Victoria man died after allegedly performing “a series of acrobatic manoeuvres” at the privately-run “Extreme Air” trampoline park in the 14000-block of Triangle Road on Saturday night.
The man fell, suffered a serious injury then went into cardiac arrest.
Police said the man has now died.
He was at the park with his two children.
RCMP said they are investigating.
