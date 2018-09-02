Man stabbed on Montreal’s Saint-Laurent Boulevard

Montreal police are investigating after a 20-year-old man was stabbed last night on Saint-Laurent Boulevard near Milton Street.

Police say they responded to a call at around 3:15 a.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man with an upper body injury believed to have been caused by a sharp object.

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital, while officers established a perimeter to investigate the crime scene.

Police believe that the man was injured after a conflict between several people escalated.

There are no suspects at this time.