Mixed emotions as first-year university students, parents say their goodbyes

Thousands of students stormed the campus of Queens University on Saturday, September 1st, as many were moving into their dormitories.

As police and volunteers directed vehicles to designated areas where students could unload their food, mirrors, bedding, and clothing, many parents were watching with tears in their eyes.

The D’Agostino family was moving in their eldest daughter, Mikayla, who was leaving home for the first time.

“We are a close family, and I knew the day would come that our little girl would move out, but when you say your goodbyes it really hits home that she won’t be around,” said Martina D’Agostino, Mikayla’s mother.

Mikayla, who is enrolled in the commerce program at Queen’s University, chose the school after spending years on student council in high school. Because she is coming to Queen’s without knowing anyone, her previous experience has taught her the importance of being social and developing a strong inner circle of friends.

On Saturday, Multiple parents had the same message as they said their final goodbyes — that their children must text and call as much as possible.

Mikayla received the same lecture, but says this is a chapter in her life where she wants to become an independent adult, and although she loves her mom, she may or may not answer from time to time.

Many streets in the downtown area of Kingston will experience heavy congestion over the Labour Day long weekend. The streets to avoid are Princess, Johnson, Brock, Union and King St.