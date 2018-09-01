Crime
September 1, 2018 3:09 pm
Updated: September 1, 2018 3:11 pm

Winnipeg man charged with impaired driving following early morning crash

By Global News

The force of the crash damaged a hydro pole and caused a power outage in the area.

Michael Draven/Global News
A 48-year-old Winnipeg man is in custody and faces impaired driving charges following a collision early Friday morning.

Police said an older recreational vehicle crashed into a hydro pole around 12:40 a.m. in the area of Talbot Avenue and Gateway Road.

The impact of the crash sheared the hydro pole and cut power to the area.

Police said the driver fled the scene, as did the vehicle’s other occupants, including two women and a two-year-old child.

Officers and members of the K9 unit were able to track down the driver in the 500 block of Castle Avenue. He was found hiding inside a parked car and taken into custody.

James Bradley Porth has been charged with driving while impaired and failing to provide a breath sample.

