Winnipeg woman sentenced to 4 years for fatal impaired driving crash

A Winnipeg woman convicted of impaired and dangerous driving causing death left court in tears Thursday morning after being sentenced to four years in jail.

Kendra Stuart was handed a four year sentence for both charges but they are to be served at the same time.

READ MORE: Court hears family’s victim impact statements in crash that killed 20-year-old Manitoba man

Stuart, who was 19 at the time, was behind the wheel when her car crashed on Henderson Highway around 4 a.m. Oct. 5, 2013.

James Hayes, 20, who was a passenger in the backseat, was killed.

“Ms. Stuart clearly, intentionally took risk (while driving impaired),” Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Candace Grammond said during the sentencing. “The extreme violence of the collision is the result of her actions alone.”

The court heard Stuart was speeding and impaired at the time of the crash. She missed a curve in the road and smashed into a driveway entrance which vaulted the car into the air.

Stuart’s family wept in the front row as the sentence was read.

RELATED: Retracing the path of the fatal crash on Henderson Highway

Outside the courtroom, Hayes’ family hugged and cried tears of relief.

“The judge got it right,” Hayes’ father Tim said. “Nothings going to bring back my son. Nothing is going to make us feel better. But four years… I hope she does it all. Every single day.”

Hayes was about to become a father when he was killed. His daughter is now four years old and his family said Stuart took away her chance at ever getting to meet him.

“He would have loved her so much,” his sister Bonnie Krut said through tears. “The way that he cared about people and made people feel important. He would have loved her so much. She’ll know that. I just wish she could have heard his laugh ’cause it was one of a kind.”

In addition to the concurrent jail sentences, Stuart will be prohibited from driving for seven and a half years.