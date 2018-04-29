Three kids killed after drunk driver crashes into them north of Winnipeg

Three children are dead after they were struck by a drunk driver Saturday night near Nelson House.

RCMP said one 13-year-old boy and two 11-year-old boys were pronounced dead on scene. All of them were from Nelson House.

Two of the boys were walking and one was riding a bike at the time of the crash.

Police said the driver of the vehicle is a 27-year-old man from Nelson House, that alcohol is a factor in the crash and the driver is facing multiple charges.

Police said he also exited his vehicle and fled the scene on foot before later turning himself into police custody.

Police said the crash happened around 10:35 p.m. on Provincial Road 620.

Nelson House is 850 km north of Winnipeg, near Thompson.