Quebec jackpot lotto winner quits job, wants to go back to school to learn English

A 23-year-old from Bas-Saint-Laurent has become a multi-millionaire, literally overnight.

Jérémie Gagnon is the winner of a $33-million 6/49 jackpot.

He found out in the early hours of Aug. 30, after coming home from work at midnight. He said he was playing video games until 2 a.m. when he decided to check his lotto numbers.

“After 15 minutes of looking (at the ticket) over and over again, I thought, ‘I have to call someone. I can’t keep this to myself.’ So I decided to call my father. I woke him up, he was sleeping,” he said laughing.

Gagnon says he hasn’t slept much since and he’s still in shock.

“I’ve bought one ticket per week for the last couple years. I’ve never bought more than one per week,” he explained.

On Thursday, he quit his job and doesn’t have any plans to work in the immediate future. Friday afternoon he went shopping for a Nissan GTR sports car — his dream car.

He said his next plan is to learn English so that he can travel around Europe and Asia.

“I would really like to return to school and learn English. … I really like learning, so I intend to go back (to school) to study,” he said.

Gagnon admitted that he’s never travelled before and plans to make his first trip within a month.