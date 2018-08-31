Economy
August 31, 2018 11:53 am
Updated: August 31, 2018 1:13 pm

Alberta projects deficit drop of $1B in first quarter budget update

By Staff The Canadian Press

Alberta Finance Minister Joe Ceci.

Jason Franson, The Canadian Press
Alberta’s finance minister says the province is on track to reduce its deficit by $1 billion this year.

Joe Ceci says more oil revenue and higher than expected returns on income tax are the reason this year’s projected deficit has dropped to $7.8 billion.

The numbers are part of the government’s first-quarter budget update.

They show overall spending remains stable at $56 billion, although an extra $2 million has been added to go toward a plebiscite on Calgary’s 2026 Olympic bid.

The debt by the end of the 2018-19 fiscal year is projected to be just under $53 billion.

The province has increased its projected return on the price for oil this year to US$61 a barrel from the US$59 forecast when the budget was tabled in March.

The fiscal update comes a day after a federal court overturned approval of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, which the province says is critical to the Alberta and national economies.

