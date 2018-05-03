Alberta report on debt shows bleak future for taxpayers

A new report is painting a dark picture for Alberta taxpayers caused by the province’s debt.

The University of Calgary’s School of Public Policy released Fiscal Policy Trends Thursday morning, which suggests the provincial debt will impose substantial burdens on future taxpayers, with younger age groups paying a disproportionate burden.

During the 2018 budget announcement in March, Finance Minister Joe Ceci said the province’s current deficit sits at $8.8 billion. He forecasted it will fall to $7.9 billion, then to $7 billion, down to $4.3 billion, then $4.1 billion and finally to a $700-million surplus by spring 2024.

Authors of the U of C study suggest that means the public debt will be about $90 billion with annual interest payments of $3.8 billion in 2023-24. Interest payments on the debt will be $1.9 billion this year.

The report states 16 to 25 year olds will take on 19.5 per cent of the burden among Alberta’s taxpayers in 2023, while 26 to 35 year olds will cover 27.3 per cent of the cost.

A 16-year-old can expect to pay the equivalent of $42,252 over his or her lifetime as well as additional personal income taxes to pay the interest on the debt, according to the study.

The highest burden will be place on individuals who are 36-years-old in 2023, who will pay $49,864. Older age groups will shoulder a lower burden, with a typical 65-year-old paying $20,605.

The authors of the study said the growth of the public debt should be concerning for Albertans, but it should be especially worrisome for the province’s youth.

When Premier Rachel Notley’s NDP won power in 2015, she inherited an economy that was bottoming out as oil prices crashed and erased billions from Alberta’s coffers.

Rather than ratchet back spending, the NDP poured money into infrastructure and avoided cuts to front-line services.

The plan to get back to balance relies on revenue from two pipeline projects approved by the federal government: improvements to Enbridge’s Line 3 into Wisconsin and an expansion of Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain line to the West Coast which has faced delays in British Columbia.

