Pipeline protesters occupy a piece of Kinder Morgan machinery

Two pipeline protesters occupied a huge piece of Kinder Morgan machinery in Delta Thursday morning.

The tunnel boring machine was making its way to Burnaby Mountain where it will help drill a path for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion. Two women have scaled the machine and say they will be there as long as it takes.

Police are currently on scene.

The demonstrators are with Greenpeace who says it tracked the drill all the way from Germany to the Delta facility.

This follows a number of other protests against the pipeline expansion over the past few months.

Kinder Morgan has announced it is suspending all non-essential spending on the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline, essentially putting a halt to the project.

Protests are going to continue against the pipeline expansion until Kinder Morgan abandons it altogether, said Karen Mahon, campaign director with Stand.earth.

“Kinder Morgan made this announcement that they were suspending essential spending but in fact, there is work continuing and people are committed to do whatever it takes to stop this pipeline,” she told Global News.

Burnaby RCMP have made almost 200 arrests in connection with anti-pipeline demonstrations since early March. Most have been arrested for breaching a court-ordered injunction that said protesters cannot block access to the facility.

In a poll released on Wednesday, Ipsos Global Public Affairs found that 55 per cent of people in the province polled support the project while 37 are opposed.

But when you dig into the issue more, 63 per cent of British Columbians are concerned about a tanker incident while 82 per cent said they want to see more federal money to protect the coast.

