Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe urging feds to restart Trans Mountain project

A federal court of appeal’s decision to quash the Trans Mountain pipeline project didn’t sit well with Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe.

“It’s a project that the federal government … has always indicated is in the national interest of Canadians, and ensuring that we are able to continue to create wealth in our provinces and in our nation,” Moe said on Thursday.

“We’re disappointed with that announcement.”

Moe is now encouraging the federal government to use whatever powers they have to move forward on the project, including an appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada.

While the premier is concerned with the timeline of an appeal in Canada’s highest court, he is also asking the federal government to look at possible legislation to speed up the possibility of getting shovels in the ground.

Earlier Thursday afternoon, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the nation’s premiers to discuss ongoing NAFTA negotiations, as well as the decision on Trans Mountain. While the premier wouldn’t divulge the details of the phone call, he pledged to continue to advocate for Saskatchewan goods and services.

“When we’re able to get those products to our export markets,” Moe said.

“It’s a benefit to the world.”