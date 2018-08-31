Yorkdale Mall to reopen Friday after shooting investigation

Yorkdale Mall in Toronto is scheduled to reopen at 10 a.m. on Friday after shots rang out inside the busy shopping centre on Thursday.

Police said emergency crews were called to the north-end mall at around 2:50 p.m. with reports of the sounds of gunshots.

The incident happened in the southeast corner of the mall near a café and the security office. Police said two male suspects were last seen leaving an exit in the same part of the mall.

No one was hit by the gunfire, but authorities said two people received minor injuries while exiting the mall.

Video captured by witnesses at the scene showed shoppers running for cover.

Toronto police said they are looking for multiple suspects after an altercation broke out between two groups of men. No arrests have been made.

TPS have completed their investigation. Yorkdale will reopen tomorrow as usual at 10am. — Yorkdale Style (@YorkdaleStyle) August 31, 2018

–With a file from Nick Westoll