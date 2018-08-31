The Okanagan’s ‘Fintry Queen’ hits a milestone

It was August 31, 1969, when a former car ferry that crossed Okanagan Lake before the first floating bridge was built called the M.V. Lequine was rechristened the M.V. Fintry.

It was redesigned to look like a replica of an old Sternwheeler.

For over 40 years, the Fintry Queen operated as a passenger boat and tourist attraction.

READ MORE: Fintry Queen sails to new home on Okanagan Lake

Today, the Fintry Queen rests at the north end of Okanagan Lake, waiting for the next phase of its journey.

The current owner of the vessel, Andy Schwab, is waiting to see if the City of Penticton will approve a new passenger landing facility on the city’s Waterfront Park.

READ MORE: Kelowna’s Fintry Queen moving to Penticton — maybe

Schwab hopes to use the Fintry Queen to provide a transportation link between the communities of Penticton, Naramata and Summerland to access parks, wineries and resorts along the shoreline.

“We are in the process of completing an initial financing to raise $250,000 which will go towards renovating and re-certifying the ship”, Schwab said in a news release. “We’ll be looking for matching funds or value added partners to assist with the new dock and public infrastructure that will be required to set-up operations in the South Okanagan.”

The Fintry Queen is the largest ship on Okanagan Lake, able to carry up to 325 passengers.