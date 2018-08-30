Meewasin Valley Authority supporting grassroots cleanup by Saskatoon kayaker

When a Saskatoon kayaker goes out on his next group cleanup along the South Saskatchewan River, he will have the support of the Meewasin Valley Authority.

Rylan McKenney organized a grassroots river cleanup in late July, which collected about 225 kilograms of trash – enough to fill 25 garbage bags.

Returning a month later, he found the same area riddled with needles.

“It is a little disheartening seeing that, but you just have to persevere and just keep cleaning anyway,” the 24-year-old said.

McKenney has started a Facebook group called ‘Saskatoon Community Cleanup’ and is planning another cleanup on Sunday.

He will provide gloves, bags, buckets and tools to pick up sharp objects.

After learning of his story, Meewasin reached out to the kayaker, offering the use of a garbage bin at the site of his next cleaning event.

“It’s pretty amazing,” Meewasin CEO Andrea Lafond said of McKenney’s efforts.

Fewer than 20 staff oversee Meewasin’s 67 square-kilometre conservation zone, so volunteerism is crucial, Lafond said.

About 30,000 people typically pitch in during the group’s cleanup effort every April and May.

“I think a lot of folks figure ‘we’re out here anyways, we may as well pick up a few things and make a difference,’” Lafond said.

Meewasin is seeking sponsorships in order to establish an inventory of garbage bags and gloves ahead of next spring’s campaign.

“We can’t possibly be at every stretch and angle daily throughout the river valley, so [volunteerism] means a lot,” Lafond said.

McKenney and members of Saskatoon Community Cleanup will pick up garbage between the train bridge and the weir on Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. CT.