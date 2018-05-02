Meewasin Valley Authority names new CEO

The board of the Meewasin Valley Authority (MVA) says its new CEO has experience in a number of areas it felt were important to lead the organization in achieving its long-terms goals.

Andrea Lafond will take over leadership of the MVA on May 7.

“Ms. Lafond brings over 18 years of successful and progressive leadership roles across profit, non-profit and charitable organizations,” said Colin Tennent, chair of the MVA’s board of directors.

“She has led many high level multi-year strategies, most recently at Saskatchewan Indian Institute of Technologies where she held the position of vice-president operations.”

Lafond, who is also Métis, is working on a visioning exercise to determine the best ways for Meewasin to deliver on its mandate.

“The visioning will be crucial to Meewasin’s future and will require an open and on-going dialogue with all of our important stakeholders – our partners, donors, staff, and the public,” Tennent said.

“Ms. Lafond has a demonstrated ability to build relationships and we are very hopeful this exercise will result in a sustainable long-term plan for Meewasin.”

Meewasin has faced financial uncertainty in recent years.

The Saskatchewan government cut funding by over $400,000 in the 2017-18 budget and amended the Meewasin Valley Authority Act to remove the statutory funding requirement for the province and the University of Saskatchewan.

The City of Saskatoon has committed to $1.3 million in annual funding to the MVA.

Meewasin has closed its interpretive centre and changed hours at the Beaver Creek Conservation Area in response to the provincial cuts.

The MVA has also lost five employees since September 2017 due to funding uncertainty.

-With files from Ryan Kessler