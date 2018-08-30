Considerable progress made on Saskatchewan harvest

Farmers in Saskatchewan were able to make considerable progress on the harvest in the past week before light rain showers dampened field work.

Saskatchewan Agriculture reported Thursday that 27 per cent of the crop is now in the bin, well ahead of the five-year average of 13 per cent. Another 17 per cent is swathed or straight-cut.

Nearly half the crop is harvested in the southwest region, with 42 per cent combined in the southeast. Central regions vary from 16 to 23 per cent, while no more than 10 per cent is combined in northern regions.

Almost all fall rye is in the bin, along with 78 per cent of winter wheat, 76 per cent of the field peas, and 74 per cent of lentils.

Seven per cent of the canola crop is combined, with 42 per cent swathed or straight-cut.

Yields vary depending on the amount of moisture received during the growing season, with the majority of crop damage in the past week caused by the lack of moisture and strong wind.

Crops continue to dry down rapidly in many central and southern regions where there has not been significant rainfall in nearly two months.

Light rain throughout the province did little to improve field conditions.

Crop land topsoil moisture conditions are rated as 25 per cent adequate, 46 per cent short and 29 per cent very short.

Hay land and pasture topsoil moisture is rated as 21 per cent adequate, 38 per cent short and 41 per cent very short.