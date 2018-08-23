Be mindful of slow-moving farm equipment: Saskatchewan government

Harvest is in full swing around the province, with large farm equipment and heavy trucks moved around on Saskatchewan roads.

Drivers and farmers alike are reminded to keep safety a top priority during harvest.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan harvest ahead of 5-year average as field conditions worsen

“Nice weather makes for a busy time on the farm in Saskatchewan,” Minister of Highways and Infrastructure Lori Carr said in a statement.

“By planning ahead and taking the appropriate steps, we can help limit the safety risks connected to harvest.”

Drivers are being asked to take extra precautions when passing slow-moving farm equipment, and to be respectful of other drivers.

Producers need to ensure lights are working and adjusted before moving equipment on highways, and to regularly inspect and maintain their equipment.

They should also know all height, length and weight restrictions on their farm vehicles and when permits may be required.

READ MORE: Canada’s cattle producers tightening their belts as drought diminishes pastures

Producers operating heavy trucks must also comply with many of the same rules and regulations as commercial vehicle operators, and are subject to inspection.

“While we want to keep people moving during the busy harvest, we also must ensure all vehicles are in safe operating order,” Carr said.

Vehicle inspections by Saskatchewan Highway Patrol officers can take up to an hour.