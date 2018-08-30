Symbolic end of summer as London’s overnight parking restricts set to resume next week

It’s another sign that summer is winding down.

READ MORE: London easing overnight parking restrictions for summer as of this weekend

As of Tuesday, Sept. 4, drivers will need to register their vehicles for overnight parking as a city restriction returns.

Up until Nov. 1, passes can be obtained in advance or on the day of but between Nov. 1 and April 15, passes will not be issued more than 48 hours in advance due to weather concerns.

WATCH: How come nobody backs into parking spots?

During the winter, overnight parking will sometimes be restricted to allow for snow clearing and if a pass is revoked for snow clearing, the pass holder will be notified via email.

The city sets a limit of 15 free passes per vehicle license plate, which can be obtained online, by phone at 1-519-661-4537, or in person at the parking services office at 824 Dundas St.

The overnight parking restriction is lifted every year from the Victoria Day long weekend to the Labour Day long weekend.