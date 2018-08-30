Traffic
August 30, 2018 1:35 pm

Symbolic end of summer as London’s overnight parking restricts set to resume next week

By News Announcer  980 CFPL

Street parking in twilight.

Olaser/Getty Images
A A

It’s another sign that summer is winding down.

READ MORE: London easing overnight parking restrictions for summer as of this weekend

As of Tuesday, Sept. 4, drivers will need to register their vehicles for overnight parking as a city restriction returns.

Up until Nov. 1, passes can be obtained in advance or on the day of but between Nov. 1 and April 15, passes will not be issued more than 48 hours in advance due to weather concerns.

WATCH: How come nobody backs into parking spots?

During the winter, overnight parking will sometimes be restricted to allow for snow clearing and if a pass is revoked for snow clearing, the pass holder will be notified via email.

The city sets a limit of 15 free passes per vehicle license plate, which can be obtained online, by phone at 1-519-661-4537, or in person at the parking services office at 824 Dundas St.

The overnight parking restriction is lifted every year from the Victoria Day long weekend to the Labour Day long weekend.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
City Of London
Labour Day
overnight parking
Parking
Summer
Winter

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News