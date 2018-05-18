London easing overnight parking restrictions for summer as of this weekend

The city of London is easing its overnight parking ban on city streets as of the Victoria Day long weekend.

Parking will be allowed on city streets without an overnight parking pass for the summer as of this weekend, except on streets identified by signs as being enforced.

“There are about 85 streets in London who have actually opted out of overnight parking,” said municipal law enforcement services manager, Annette Drost.

“So make sure you really check the street before deciding you want to park overnight, as it could be a restricted one,” she said.

READ MORE: Wynne and Ford to visit health centres, while Horwath takes her campaign north

The restriction lift will allow for parking on a roadway or shoulder between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. for personal vehicles and motorcycles. The bylaw also stipulates that no vehicles will be permitted to park on city streets for longer than 12 hours at a time. Overnight parking is also banned in prohibited areas, such as in front of fire hydrants, on boulevards or front lawns.

“For the majority of streets that will allow overnight parking, it will really give you wiggle room for any guests that might be visiting,” Drost said.

“But with that in mind, this is only a temporary lift of parking restrictions for the summer. You won’t be able to park without a pass overnight forever.”

READ MORE: Campers take note: Ontario Parks alcohol ban in place for long weekend

Overnight parking will be in effect starting on Saturday, May 19, and will end after the Labour Day weekend in September.

Anyone with questions or concerns should call the city at 519-661-4537.