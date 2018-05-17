Campers take note: Ontario Parks alcohol ban in place for long weekend

Just days away from what many call the unofficial start to the summer, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are reminding campers that alcohol will be banned at provincial parks over the long weekend.

The alcohol ban has been in place since May 11 and runs through May 21.

While OPP Const. Jay Denorer says he cannot comment on why Ontario Parks enacted the alcohol ban, he will say it helps keep things under control.

“When we look at the other long weekends, we never have the same problems that we usually have with the May long weekend.”

Victoria Day #FOMO? Take action! We still have campsites available for the long weekend. https://t.co/ugGX4u7SAN pic.twitter.com/QZAsHyWor9 — Ontario Parks (@OntarioParks) May 17, 2018

Denorer added that in Rondeau, which has a campground closure until further notice due to flooding, there have been issues with alcohol in the past.

“A lot of minors will show up and they call it here a ‘right of passage’ and they start drinking and things get out of hand. There was $3,000 damage done last year.”

As for enforcement, Denorer added that if campers report someone drinking or if someone appears intoxicated and there is a smell of alcohol on someone’s breath, the police will deal with the matter.

Officers say they will be enforcing a zero-tolerance policy and those who are caught breaking the rules will be charged and barred from re-entering the park for 72 hours.

A full list of the affected parks can be found on the Ontario Parks website.