Cobourg firefighters contain early morning warehouse fire

Cobourg firefighters were called to a warehouse fire early Thursday.

No one was injured after a fire broke out at a warehouse in Cobourg early Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called around 4 a.m. for a possible structure fire at a warehouse on Brook Road North. Crews discovered thick black smoke billowing from inside the building.

According to Cobourg Fire Department Captain Chris Brown, firefighters initially struggled to find the source of the fire because of the excessive smoke throughout the building.

Firefighters eventually found the source and quickly extinguished the fire. Cobourg crews were assisted by firefighters from nearby Hamilton Township.

Brown says it’s believed old batteries or the plastic on them was burning.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Crews are expected to remain on the scene for most of the day to ventilate the building.

A damage estimate has yet to be determined.

