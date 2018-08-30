Cobourg firefighters contain early morning warehouse fire

No one was injured after a fire broke out at a warehouse in Cobourg early Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called around 4 a.m. for a possible structure fire at a warehouse on Brook Road North. Crews discovered thick black smoke billowing from inside the building.

Extensive smoke throughout building on Brook Road North in Cobourg. Fire extinguished but overhaul will take several hours. Fire believed to have started in area of old batteries pic.twitter.com/LeLBL4efLK — Pete Fisher (@NT_pfisher) August 30, 2018

According to Cobourg Fire Department Captain Chris Brown, firefighters initially struggled to find the source of the fire because of the excessive smoke throughout the building.

READ MORE: Morning house fire in Peterborough treated as arson case

Firefighters eventually found the source and quickly extinguished the fire. Cobourg crews were assisted by firefighters from nearby Hamilton Township.

Brown says it’s believed old batteries or the plastic on them was burning.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Crews are expected to remain on the scene for most of the day to ventilate the building.

A damage estimate has yet to be determined.