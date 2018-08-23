Morning house fire in Peterborough treated as arson case

A morning house fire in Peterborough is being treated as a suspected case of arson, authorities say.

Peterborough Fire Services were called to a fire on Parkhill Road West around 3:30 a.m. following reports of smoke coming from the home.

Firefighters say flames were visible upon arrival and were quickly put out.

READ MORE: 1 dead, 1 critically injured after house explosion in Kitchener

The cause of the fire has not been released.

“The home was determined to be unoccupied,” stated platoon chief Don Broersma.

Damage is estimated at $20,000.

This is the second time fire crews battled a blaze at this location following a fire on June 11.

Peterborough Police Services are now investigating.

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal is also investigating.

Watch: fire safety tips