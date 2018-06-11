Firefighters battling house fire on Parkhill Road in Peterborough

A house fire has closed roads near Parkhill Road in Peterborough.

The fire at 53 Parkhill Road East broke out around 3 p.m. on Monday.

Peterborough firefighters were quickly on scene to battle the blaze.

Roads between Water and Auburn streets remain closed.

.@PtboFireRescue ar battling a house fire on Parkhill Road West. Traffic is blocked between Water Street and Aburn Street #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/VyYuEmkXeb — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) June 11, 2018

Fire on Parkhill road near the bridge. (911 has been called) but I’d avoid the area. This pic is from the Walmart parking lot. @Ptbo_Canada @PtboExaminer pic.twitter.com/m8l02VTEPz — Jess (@JaaaaaayB) June 11, 2018

No word yet on if there are any injuries or the cause of the fire.

More to come.