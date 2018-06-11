Parkhill Road house fire
June 11, 2018 3:44 pm
Updated: June 11, 2018 4:18 pm

Firefighters battling house fire on Parkhill Road in Peterborough

Firefighters in Peterborough battle a house fire on Parkhill Road East on Monday afternoon.

A house fire has closed roads near Parkhill Road in Peterborough.

The fire at 53 Parkhill Road East broke out around 3 p.m. on Monday.

Peterborough firefighters were quickly on scene to battle the blaze.

Roads between Water and Auburn streets remain closed.

No word yet on if there are any injuries or the cause of the fire.

More to come.

