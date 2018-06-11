Firefighters battling house fire on Parkhill Road in Peterborough
A house fire has closed roads near Parkhill Road in Peterborough.
The fire at 53 Parkhill Road East broke out around 3 p.m. on Monday.
Peterborough firefighters were quickly on scene to battle the blaze.
Roads between Water and Auburn streets remain closed.
No word yet on if there are any injuries or the cause of the fire.
