Cyclist in hospital with serious injuries after falling off bike, hitting truck

A woman in her 60s was taken to Ottawa’s trauma centre with serious injuries late Thursday morning after she fell off her bike on O’Connor Street downtown and hit a moving truck, paramedics said.
The cyclist suffered a “significant” head injury and chest trauma – but is in stable condition at the Ottawa Hospital, a spokesperson for the Ottawa Paramedic Service said.
The accident occurred shortly after 11 a.m. near the intersection of O’Connor Street and Argyle Avenue, towards the south end of Centretown.
O’Connor is a one-way street on which vehicle traffic can only travel south – but there are segregated, two-way bike lanes on the east side of the road.
The Ottawa paramedics spokesperson wasn’t able to say in which direction the woman was cycling when she fell, or why she toppled from her bike.
“She was not in a condition to say,” Marc-Antoine Deschamps said.
He re-iterated the woman hit the truck when she fell; the truck did not hit her.
