What is opened and closed in Guelph on Labour Day

There will be plenty of closures and service disruptions to keep in mind for Labour Day in Guelph.

Stone Road Mall will be closed as will most grocery stores except for Market Fresh at 10 Paisley Rd., which will keep its doors open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

LCBO and Beer Store locations will be locked up for the holiday Monday.

Guelph Transit will be operating on its statutory holiday service schedule and Go Transit will operate on its Sunday service schedule.

There will be no waste collection on Monday and service will be delayed by one day all week, according to the city. The Waste Resource Innovation Centre will also be closed.

City buildings, library branches and museums will all be shut down for the day, as will the city’s recreation and community centres.

The city’s splash pads, wading pools and the Lyon Leisure Pool will be open. The Riverside Park amusement rides will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.