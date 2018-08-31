What’s open and closed in Waterloo region on Labour Day

Here’s a roundup of what is open and closed on Labour Day in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo:

The Region of Waterloo International Airport will remain open.

Grand River Transit will operate on a Sunday service schedule on Monday. New fall service comes into effect so check its website for updates.

The Charles Street Terminal will have ticket sales between 8:15 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. while the Ainslie Street Terminal will sell tickets between 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Go Transit will operate on a Sunday service schedule on Monday.

There is regular curbside waste collection on Monday.

Cambridge and Waterloo waste sites will be closed for residential drop-off Sunday and Monday.

What’s Open and Closed in Cambridge

The Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory is open.

The Ed Newland and Soper outdoor pools are open with holiday hours.

All city splash pads will be open.

The following are closed in Cambridge:

Fashion History Museum

The Cambridge Centre for the Arts

Libraries, arenas, indoor swimming pools and the John Dolson Centre outdoor swimming pool.

City hall

McDougall Cottage

What’s Open and Closed in Kitchener

Harry Class and Kiwanis Park outdoor pools will be open all weekend, including Labour Day; Harry Class pool will remain open until Sept. 16. All other indoor and outdoor pools will be closed on Monday.

Activa Sportsplex arena will be open.

All city splash pads will be open throughout the long weekend.

The Museum will be open.

Waterloo Region Museum/Doon Heritage Village is open.

The following will be closed:

City hall will be closed and all city services will be unavailable until Tuesday. The building itself will remain open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

All Kitchener Public Library locations

The Aud, the Budd Park soccer facility and community centres.

Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery

Joseph Schneider Haus

Homer Watson House & Gallery

What’s Open and Closed in Waterloo

Moses Springer Community Pool will be open with a holiday schedule.

The following will all be closed:

Rim Park and Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex

The Swimplex will be closed for maintenance.

The City of Waterloo Museum

The Clay & Glass Gallery