Long weekend closure for Edinburgh Road in Guelph

A busy artery connecting the south and north ends of Guelph will be closed for the long weekend.

A small section of Edinburgh Road will be blocked off near Wellington Street for rail track replacement, the city said.

The closure from Inkerman Street to Foster Avenue will start Friday at 8 p.m. and last until Monday at 4 a.m., weather permitting.

The city said there will be signs around the construction site directing pedestrians.

All businesses in the area will remain open and accessible.

BELOW: Edinburgh Road will be closed between Inkerman Street and Foster Avenue