Southern Sask. RCMP officer fined for impaired driving
An RCMP officer in southern Saskatchewan has been fined $1,300 for impaired driving.
Sgt. Donald Duplissea pleaded guilty in Moose Jaw court to impaired operation of a motor vehicle and impaired operation over .08.
The charges stemmed from a disturbance at a campground at Wood Mountain Provincial Park in July.
Mounties were called out to find the man they were looking for had left the park.
A subsequent traffic stop led to the charges against Duplissea, a member of the Assiniboia detachment who was off duty.
The 15-year RCMP veteran has also been banned from operating a motor vehicle for one year.
