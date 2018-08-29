Canada
Southern Sask. RCMP officer fined for impaired driving

RCMP officer in Saskatchewan has been fined for driving while impaired.

An RCMP officer in southern Saskatchewan has been fined $1,300 for impaired driving.

Sgt. Donald Duplissea pleaded guilty in Moose Jaw court to impaired operation of a motor vehicle and impaired operation over .08.

The charges stemmed from a disturbance at a campground at Wood Mountain Provincial Park in July.

Mounties were called out to find the man they were looking for had left the park.

A subsequent traffic stop led to the charges against Duplissea, a member of the Assiniboia detachment who was off duty.

The 15-year RCMP veteran has also been banned from operating a motor vehicle for one year.
