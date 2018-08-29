Park commissioner Erin Shum running as independent for Vancouver city council

Add another independent to the list of candidates vying for Vancouver city council.

Erin Shum, who currently sits on the Vancouver Park Board, is making a run for council without a party.

READ MORE: Slim lead for NPA’s Ken Sim in Vancouver mayor’s race, one-third of voters undecided: Poll

In a statement released Wednesday, Shum said she wanted to emphasize “the need to move away from partisan disputes and focus on delivering results for Vancouverites.”

“It’s time to change the way we do politics in Vancouver,” said Shum. “We need team players on council who can set aside partisanship, debate issues respectfully and focus on delivering meaningful results.”

WATCH: Wide open field for Vancouver mayor’s job

READ MORE: Kennedy Stewart to run for Vancouver mayor, will resign as MP

Shum was initially elected to the park board in 2014 for the Non-Partisan Association (NPA), but left the caucus to sit as an independent in December 2016 over allegations of bullying.

Her split with the party broke the NPA’s majority on the board, and handed the body’s chair to Michael Wiebe of the Vancouver Green Party.

Shum, who had her first child several months ago, said her campaign will be themed around “building a Vancouver for families,” with a focus on child care, seniors and safe streets.

WATCH: Vancouver councillor wants to end alphabetical ballots

Shum isn’t the only independent candidate for council with a history with the NPA.

Robert McDowell, who ran for council in 2014 under the NPA banner, is running on his own name this year.

READ MORE: B.C. municipal election 2018: Vancouver

Political neophyte Adrian Crook had also sought to run under the NPA banner earlier this spring, but pulled out after the party blocked Coun. Hector Bremner from its mayoral nomination contest.

Bremner has since gone on to found his own party, dubbed “Yes Vancouver.”

She’s also not the only Park Board alumnus seeking a council seat as an independent.

Sara Blyth, a former Vision Vancouver park commissioner turned anti-overdose activist, is also running for council under her own name.