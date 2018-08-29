Death of three-year-old toddler a homicide: Manitoba RCMP
RCMP are investigating the death of a three-year-old boy in Little Grand Rapids, Man., as a homicide.
The boy was brought into a community nursing station unresponsive Aug. 23 and later pronounced dead.
Police sent several crews to the community to investigate, including the forensic idenitification unit, and an autopsy was completed.
The investigation continues.
Little Grand Rapids is a fly-in community located approximately 270 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.
