Elderly Hamilton man reported missing

An elderly Hamilton man is on the missing list. Police say 80-year-old Hermann Katzer left his residence on the Mountain sometime between 9 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
READ MORE: Hamilton police locate missing girl
He was last seen at the Canada/U.S. border in Niagara and may still be in the Niagara Region.
Police say there are concerns for his well-being.
READ MORE: Hamilton police thank public for helping locate missing person
Katzer is described as white, five-foot-eight, with a thin build and broad shoulders.
He weighs approximately 180 pounds, has long curly grey hair, was unshaven, and possibly wearing a collared short-sleeve shirt, black jogging pants and black leather shoes.
Katzer is operating a 2012 Black Volkswagen Golf TDI, with Ontario licence plate BEVY083.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.