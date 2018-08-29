Canada
August 29, 2018 5:04 pm

Elderly Hamilton man reported missing

By Reporter  Global News

Hermann Katzer, 80, has been reported missing by Hamilton police.

An elderly Hamilton man is on the missing list. Police say 80-year-old Hermann Katzer left his residence on the Mountain sometime between 9 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

He was last seen at the Canada/U.S. border in Niagara and may still be in the Niagara Region.

Police say there are concerns for his well-being.

Katzer is described as white, five-foot-eight, with a thin build and broad shoulders.

He weighs approximately 180 pounds, has long curly grey hair, was unshaven, and possibly wearing a collared short-sleeve shirt, black jogging pants and black leather shoes.

Katzer is operating a 2012 Black Volkswagen Golf TDI, with Ontario licence plate BEVY083.

Missing Hamilton man is operating a 2012 black Volkswagen Golf TDI.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.

