Elderly Hamilton man reported missing

An elderly Hamilton man is on the missing list. Police say 80-year-old Hermann Katzer left his residence on the Mountain sometime between 9 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

He was last seen at the Canada/U.S. border in Niagara and may still be in the Niagara Region.

Police say there are concerns for his well-being.

Katzer is described as white, five-foot-eight, with a thin build and broad shoulders.

He weighs approximately 180 pounds, has long curly grey hair, was unshaven, and possibly wearing a collared short-sleeve shirt, black jogging pants and black leather shoes.

Katzer is operating a 2012 Black Volkswagen Golf TDI, with Ontario licence plate BEVY083.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.

Missing Person: Hermann Katzer. Hamilton Police are looking for assistance in locating Katzer. He was last seen in the Niagara area. Police are concerned for his well-being. @NiagRegPolice https://t.co/2Dvgdpu7ro pic.twitter.com/xiben8c8bm — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) August 29, 2018