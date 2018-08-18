Aliyah Jenkins missing
August 18, 2018 7:56 am

Hamilton police ask for help finding missing teenage girl

Lisa Polewski By News Anchor  900 CHML

17-year-old Aliyah Jenkins was last seen a week ago in Gage Park.

Hamilton Police Service
Hamilton Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenage girl.

Police say 17-year-old Aliyah Jenkins was last seen on Saturday Aug. 11 in Gage Park and has not been heard from since.

Police say they are concerned for her well-being, as it is out of character for Jenkins to be away from home for an extended period of time without telling her family.

She’s described as 5’5″, approximately 187 lbs. with long dark hair.

Anyone who may have information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Division 20 Staff Sergeant by calling 905-546-2963 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

