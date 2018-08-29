RCMP searching for missing man on Winnipeg River

Mounties are searching for a man who has gone missing in Whiteshell Provincial Park.

In the middle of the afternoon Monday, police got a report of a 38-year-old man who was missing.

Police said the man from Fisher Branch had gone into the water to fetch a boat that had drifted from the shoreline of Strawberry Island on the Winnipeg River.

RELATED: Five boaters missing on Lake Winnipeg found safe

RCMP couldn’t reach the remote site in the water because of low water levels so an aerial search was conducted in a helicopter.

So far, officers haven’t had any luck finding the man but will continue to search using local boats.

Lac du Bonnet #rcmpmb continue to search for a 38yo male who had gone swimming to retrieve a boat that floated away in the Winnipeg River in Whiteshell Provincial Park. Aerial & water searches are being conducted — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) August 29, 2018