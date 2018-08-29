RCMP searching for missing man on Winnipeg River
A A
Mounties are searching for a man who has gone missing in Whiteshell Provincial Park.
In the middle of the afternoon Monday, police got a report of a 38-year-old man who was missing.
Police said the man from Fisher Branch had gone into the water to fetch a boat that had drifted from the shoreline of Strawberry Island on the Winnipeg River.
RELATED: Five boaters missing on Lake Winnipeg found safe
RCMP couldn’t reach the remote site in the water because of low water levels so an aerial search was conducted in a helicopter.
So far, officers haven’t had any luck finding the man but will continue to search using local boats.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.