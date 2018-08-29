Strawberry Island
August 29, 2018 3:23 pm

RCMP searching for missing man on Winnipeg River

Christian Aumell By Reporter  Global News

RCMP were notified of a missing man Aug. 27. He went into the water to get a boat floating near Strawberry Island.

Mounties are searching for a man who has gone missing in Whiteshell Provincial Park.

In the middle of the afternoon Monday, police got a report of a 38-year-old man who was missing.

Police said the man from Fisher Branch had gone into the water to fetch a boat that had drifted from the shoreline of Strawberry Island on the Winnipeg River.

RCMP couldn’t reach the remote site in the water because of low water levels so an aerial search was conducted in a helicopter.

So far, officers haven’t had any luck finding the man but will continue to search using local boats.

