Five people go missing on Lake Winnipeg

RCMP boats, helicopters, float planes and a Hercules are searching after five people went missing on Lake Winnipeg Friday night.

Five boaters left Pine Dock, MB. heading for Poplar River on Friday night at about 7:30 p.m. in a fishing boat. Poplar River RCMP said they never arrived.

While RCMP have not identified the missing boaters, family member Luciel Hansen-Oatway identified them as Stewart Hansen, Sadie Bergman, Twyla Batenchuk, Ashley Batenchuk and Natasha Wellman.

RCMP have many boats on the water, they said. As well, float planes from Norway House have been deployed, along with the Hercules plane from CFB Trenton.

The search continues.

