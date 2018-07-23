Search and Rescue
July 23, 2018 2:23 pm
Updated: July 23, 2018 2:26 pm

Five people go missing on Lake Winnipeg

By Senior Online Producer  Global News

Sadie Bergman, Stewart Hansen, Twyla Batenchuk, Ashlet Batenchuk and Natasha Wellman are all missing.

Facebook
A A

RCMP boats, helicopters, float planes and a Hercules are searching after five people went missing on Lake Winnipeg Friday night.

Five boaters left Pine Dock, MB. heading for Poplar River on Friday night at about 7:30 p.m. in a fishing boat. Poplar River RCMP said they never arrived.

READ MORE: Manitoba RCMP find body of missing canoer, foul play not suspected

While RCMP have not identified the missing boaters, family member Luciel Hansen-Oatway identified them as Stewart Hansen, Sadie Bergman, Twyla Batenchuk, Ashley Batenchuk and Natasha Wellman.

RCMP have many boats on the water, they said. As well, float planes from Norway House have been deployed, along with the Hercules plane from CFB Trenton.

The search continues.

WATCH: The Canadian Coast Guard searching for a man who fell from a boat near Bluffers Park in Ontario and went missing

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
lake winnipeg missing boaters
Missing boaters
poplar river rcmp
rcmp missing boaters
Search and Rescue
winnipeg missing boaters

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News