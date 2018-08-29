Crime
Toronto police investigating after man arrives at hospital with gunshot wounds

Just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a call that a man arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds.

Toronto police say a man has suffered serious injuries as a result of a shooting.

Const. David Hopkinson said investigators believe the shooting may have taken place near Jane Street and St. Clair Avenue in Toronto’s west end.

The man’s injuries are considered serious but not life-threatening, he said.

