Bear warning issued for Wyndham-Carseland Provincial Park east of Calgary
A A
Alberta Parks issued a bear warning for the Wyndham-Carseland Provincial Park Tuesday.
There are reports of bears feeding on berries in the area, a post on the Alberta Parks website said.
Officials recommend the following when in areas populated with bears:
- Make plenty of noise and travel in groups.
- Be aware of your surroundings. Look and listen for bears and their signs.
- Keep your pet on a leash.
- Carry bear spray. Make sure it’s easily accessible, and know how to use bear spray.
- Other safety tips can be found on Alberta Parks’ webpage or at WildSmart.
READ MORE: Part of Banff National Park closed after bear damages tent in campground
The government also asks the public to report bear sightings by phone at 1-844-435-7775 or 1-844-HELP PRK.
The park is about 83 kilometres east of Calgary.
Additional safety advisories including bear closures can be found on the Alberta Parks website.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.