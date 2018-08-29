Bear warning issued for Wyndham-Carseland Provincial Park east of Calgary

Alberta Parks issued a bear warning for the Wyndham-Carseland Provincial Park Tuesday.

There are reports of bears feeding on berries in the area, a post on the Alberta Parks website said.

Officials recommend the following when in areas populated with bears:

Make plenty of noise and travel in groups.

Be aware of your surroundings. Look and listen for bears and their signs.

Keep your pet on a leash.

Carry bear spray. Make sure it’s easily accessible, and know how to use bear spray.

Other safety tips can be found on Alberta Parks’ webpage or at WildSmart.

The government also asks the public to report bear sightings by phone at 1-844-435-7775 or 1-844-HELP PRK.

The park is about 83 kilometres east of Calgary.

Additional safety advisories including bear closures can be found on the Alberta Parks website.