Canada
August 29, 2018 2:44 pm

Bear warning issued for Wyndham-Carseland Provincial Park east of Calgary

By Online journalist  Global News

File photo.

AP Photo/Toby Talbot
A A

Alberta Parks issued a bear warning for the Wyndham-Carseland Provincial Park Tuesday.

There are reports of bears feeding on berries in the area, a post on the Alberta Parks website said.

Officials recommend the following when in areas populated with bears:

  • Make plenty of noise and travel in groups.
  • Be aware of your surroundings. Look and listen for bears and their signs.
  • Keep your pet on a leash.
  • Carry bear spray. Make sure it’s easily accessible, and know how to use bear spray.
  • Other safety tips can be found on Alberta Parks’ webpage or at WildSmart.

READ MORE: Part of Banff National Park closed after bear damages tent in campground

The government also asks the public to report bear sightings by phone at 1-844-435-7775 or 1-844-HELP PRK.

The park is about 83 kilometres east of Calgary.

Additional safety advisories including bear closures can be found on the Alberta Parks website.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta Parks
Bear
Bear warning
bear warning alberta
bear warning Wyndham-Carseland Provincial Park
Bear warnings
bears
Wyndham-Carseland Provincial Park

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News