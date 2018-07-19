Canada
July 19, 2018 8:54 pm

Bears feeding on berries prompt warning for Canmore, surrounding area

By Digital Journalist  Global News

A bear warning has been issued for areas outside of Canmore.

Metro Vancouver
A A

Alberta Parks issued a bear warning Wednesday for much of the area surrounding Canmore after numerous animals were spotted feeding on berries.

The warning affects many of the trails around the Canmore Nordic Centre and the day use areas for Grassi Lakes, Quarry Lake and the Peaks of Grassi.

READ MORE: Part of Banff National Park closed after bear damages tent in campground

The warning area ends at Steward Creek, though Alberta Parks warns bears can be encountered anywhere in the Kananaskis Region.

People in the area are reminded to equip themselves with bear spray, travel in groups and make plenty of noise when walking in the warning area.

Alberta Parks is asking anyone who spots a bear to report the sighting to (403) 591-7755.

A bear warning has been issued for areas outside Canmore.

Alberta Parks

A bear warning has been issued for areas outside Canmore.

Alberta Parks

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta
Alberta Parks
Bear warning
Bears feeding on berries
Canmore
Canmore bear warning
Canmore Nordic Centre
Grassi Lakes
Kananaskis warning
Peaks of Grassi
Quarry Lake
Trails
Wildlife

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News