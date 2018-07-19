Bears feeding on berries prompt warning for Canmore, surrounding area

Alberta Parks issued a bear warning Wednesday for much of the area surrounding Canmore after numerous animals were spotted feeding on berries.

The warning affects many of the trails around the Canmore Nordic Centre and the day use areas for Grassi Lakes, Quarry Lake and the Peaks of Grassi.

The warning area ends at Steward Creek, though Alberta Parks warns bears can be encountered anywhere in the Kananaskis Region.

People in the area are reminded to equip themselves with bear spray, travel in groups and make plenty of noise when walking in the warning area.

Alberta Parks is asking anyone who spots a bear to report the sighting to (403) 591-7755.