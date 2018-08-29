Crime
August 29, 2018 12:47 pm

Police charge Barrie woman in credit card fraud investigation

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Police say more than $1,400 in fraudulent purchases were made.

A 30-year-old woman from Barrie has been arrested and charged after police say a suspect was caught on surveillance footage allegedly using stolen credit cards.

According to police, sometime overnight between Aug. 7 and Aug. 8, someone entered a vehicle in the Chippawa Court area of Barrie.

Officers say several items were taken from the vehicle including more than $500 worth of earphones, a duffel bag of personal items and the owner’s credit cards.

Police say two of the credit cards were used multiple times before the owner noticed. Officers say more than $1,400 in fraudulent purchases were made.

According to police, the woman has been charged with 15 counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, fraud under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime.

Police say the accused is scheduled to appear in court in Barrie in September.

