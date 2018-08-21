Barrie police seek to identify woman accused of using stolen credit cards

Barrie police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a woman accused of making several purchases with stolen credit cards.
According to police, sometime overnight between Aug. 7 and Aug. 8, a vehicle in the Chippawa Court area of Barrie was entered.
Officers say various items were taken from the vehicle including more than $500 worth of earphones, a duffel bag of personal items and the owner’s credit cards.
Police say two of the credit cards were used multiple times before the owner noticed.
According to police, more than $1,400 in fraudulent purchases were made.
Police are now searching for a woman, approximately five-feet-two-inches tall, with a slim build and long brown hair. She was seen wearing a black zip-up sweater with white strings and black and white checkered pyjama pants.
Officers say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Const. R Smith at 705-725-7025 ext. 2718 or rsmith@barriepolice.ca. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at P3 Tips.
