OPP investigating fatal collision on Hwy. 60

Police are investigating after a collision on Highway 60 at the entrance of Algonquin Park’s west gate left two people dead.

According to Huntsville OPP, a small blue car was heading west on Highway 60 when it crossed the centre line and hit a tour bus head-on. Officers say there were no passengers on the tour bus at the time of the collision.

Police say the impact caused the car to flip and hit a small black car.

Officers say, as a result, two people were transported to a local area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. A third person was transported to a hospital in Toronto by ORNGE with serious injuries.

According to police, two people were confirmed dead at the scene of the crash.

Highway 60 was closed for several hours while police investigated, however it has since reopened.