New Brunswick PC Leader says they’ll introduce a new jobs tax credit if elected

New Brunswick’s Progressive Conservatives are promising to drive job creation and small business growth if they’re elected on September 24.

Leader Blaine Higgs says the current Liberal government has failed to create a business environment where the private sector can grow.

Higgs says he would introduce a new jobs tax credit for all existing businesses in the province, stop the carbon tax, and stop funding new businesses that competitively undermine existing businesses.

Higgs says he would also assess the performance of Opportunities New Brunswick, the Crown-owned business development corporation.

He says small businesses are the backbone of New Brunswick’s private sector economy, and government needs to help them reduce the risk of growth.